PREVIEW: After Q4 shocker, traders say February WCI auction primed for normality

Published 22:09 on February 15, 2022 / Last updated at 22:09 on February 15, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

WCI carbon market participants believe the Q1 sale on Wednesday will clear much more in line with historical levels after a massive discount in November, though they are less sure if the current vintage auction will settle at a premium or discount to the secondary market price.