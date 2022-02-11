Oversupply in South Korea’s emissions market for 2021 is likely 5-10% lower than previously estimated as CO2 output rose, but there is still limited upside potential in price movement, analysts said Friday.
Analysts adjust down Korea ETS oversupply estimate, but price upside limited
