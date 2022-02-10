Environmental markets trading firm co-founder passes away

A partner and co-founder at one of Europe’s largest provider of market-based sustainability solutions has died.

Jaap Janssen of ACT Commodities Group passed away this week, the company told Carbon Pulse.

“Putting the impact Jaap had on ACT and its people is impossible to put to words with the weight and justice it deserves,” the firm said in a LinkedIn post.

“Jaap’s ambition, positivity, humility, and collaborative spirit shaped us as people and as a company. His dream was to build a company that he was proud to work at, and we will keep that dream alive by honouring his legacy.”

ACT said Jaap often spoke about how going to the office “felt like going to his second home and how his colleagues were his second family”.

“As we continue without him, to grow as a company and as people, we will keep those fundamental values Jaap so vibrantly embodied and instilled in us,” it added.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Jaap’s family, friends, and everyone who has had the privilege of meeting him or playing a part in bringing his vision to life.”

Founded in 2009, ACT is headquartered in Amsterdam but has offices around the world, including in New York and Shanghai.

