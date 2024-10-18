India approves 10 sectors for offset mechanism under carbon market regulations
Published 08:28 on October 18, 2024 / Last updated at 08:28 on October 18, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
The Indian government has approved a list of sectors to participate in the domestic voluntary market under the country's Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), based on the recommendations of the market's steering committee.
The Indian government has approved a list of sectors to participate in the domestic voluntary market under the country's Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), based on the recommendations of the market's steering committee.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.