Oregon Clean Fuels Program records third straight deficit during Q3

Published 17:02 on February 10, 2022 / Last updated at 17:03 on February 10, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) saw deficit generation outpace credits once again in the third quarter of 2021, shrinking the credit bank of the low-carbon fuel standard to its lowest level in two years, according to government data published this week.