Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:37 on October 18, 2024 / Last updated at 12:37 on October 18, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EU Allowance prices extended their weakness for a fourth session as the week neared its end, falling in line with weakening natural gas prices as geopolitical tensions appeared to be easing, while bearish positioned traders continued to pressure the carbon market.
