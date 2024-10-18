BRIEFING: CCUS development in the UK requires transition finance and de-risking -experts
Published 16:42 on October 18, 2024 / Last updated at 16:47 on October 18, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Voluntary
Developing a carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) industry in the UK that can sustain itself without government support and attract CO2 imports from Europe will require de-risking the value chain and transition finance, experts said on Friday.
Developing a carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) industry in the UK that can sustain itself without government support and attract CO2 imports from Europe will require de-risking the value chain and transition finance, experts said on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.