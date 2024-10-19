Africa > Up to $41 bln in World Bank climate finance is unaccounted for, Oxfam reveals

Published 00:45 on October 19, 2024

Up to $41 billion in World Bank climate finance, almost 40% of the total funds the institution has disbursed over the past seven years, is unaccounted for, according to a new report by Oxfam published on Thursday.
