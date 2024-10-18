Austrian climate plan falling short on social aspects, Brussels says
Published 17:52 on October 18, 2024 / Last updated at 17:52 on October 18, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS
Austria's National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) still has room for improvement, particularly when it comes to provisions aimed at alleviating the social impact of carbon pricing policies on households, according to recommendations published on Friday by the European Commission.
Austria's National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) still has room for improvement, particularly when it comes to provisions aimed at alleviating the social impact of carbon pricing policies on households, according to recommendations published on Friday by the European Commission.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.