UPDATE – Key EU lawmaker plans “careful” ETS price intervention amendment

Published 11:54 on February 10, 2022  /  Last updated at 12:58 on February 10, 2022  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

German MEP Peter Liese said on Thursday that he plans to make a "careful" amendment to the EU ETS mechanism meant to prevent price spikes that wouldn't "exaggerate the issue".

