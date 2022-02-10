AGL, Australia’s largest owner of power generation assets, will bring forward the closure dates of two coal power plants and commit to net zero emissions by 2040 for its new low carbon business, it said Thursday.
Australia’s AGL brings forward coal plant closures, sets 2040 net zero target for clean energy arm
AGL, Australia’s largest owner of power generation assets, will bring forward the closure dates of two coal power plants and commit to net zero emissions by 2040 for its new low carbon business, it said Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.