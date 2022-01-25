An investor group managing a collective $10 trillion in assets has extended its members’ required climate goals by five years to 2030, despite less than half of the firms having finalised their 2025 targets.
Investor group extends depth and ambition of member climate goals
An investor group managing a collective $10 trillion in assets has extended its members' required climate goals by five years to 2030, despite less than half of the firms having finalised their 2025 targets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.