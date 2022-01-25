Brazil should adopt a cap-and-trade programme that goes beyond coverage of the power sector and gradually phases out free allowance allocation, the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) said in a new consultation.
Brazilian energy ministry recommends multisectoral emissions trading scheme
