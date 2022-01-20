A new global cross-stakeholder initiative aims to set out in April initial guidelines on how companies should use carbon credits as part of credible climate strategies, a senior director told Carbon Pulse.
Voluntary carbon market initiative to outline buying guidelines in April
A new global cross-stakeholder initiative aims to set out in April initial guidelines on how companies should use carbon credits as part of credible climate strategies, a senior director told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.