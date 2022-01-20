Business group to map credibility of digital climate markets as crypto takes hold

Business group IETA has set up a taskforce to explore and work on guidelines for ensuring integrity in the fast-emerging blockchain-based carbon market, the latest sign that traditional emissions market participants are seeking to work with the crypto space rather than trying to subdue it.