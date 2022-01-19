London- and Dutch-based carbon consultancies merge, as offset industry consolidation trend continues

Published 23:53 on January 19, 2022 / Last updated at 00:58 on January 20, 2022 / Africa, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A London-based sustainability consultancy has agreed a merger with a Dutch-headquartered offset project developer and net zero authority.