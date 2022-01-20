Asia Pacific > Analysts expect regulator to unchain Australian offset contracts

Analysts expect regulator to unchain Australian offset contracts

Published 03:31 on January 20, 2022  /  Last updated at 04:14 on January 20, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

As Australian offset prices rose to yet another record high on Thursday, there are increasing expectations that the Clean Energy Regulator could make fixed delivery deals optional in order to avoid project developers breaking contracts.

As Australian offset prices rose to yet another record high on Thursday, there are increasing expectations that the Clean Energy Regulator could make fixed delivery deals optional in order to avoid project developers breaking contracts.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software