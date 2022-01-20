As Australian offset prices rose to yet another record high on Thursday, there are increasing expectations that the Clean Energy Regulator could make fixed delivery deals optional in order to avoid project developers breaking contracts.
Analysts expect regulator to unchain Australian offset contracts
As Australian offset prices rose to yet another record high on Thursday, there are increasing expectations that the Clean Energy Regulator could make fixed delivery deals optional in order to avoid project developers breaking contracts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.