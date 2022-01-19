Guangdong carbon price rises to highest in over 7 years as market sees life after national ETS

Published 08:55 on January 19, 2022 / Last updated at 08:55 on January 19, 2022 / China, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments

The CO2 price in Guangdong’s regional carbon market has risen to its highest level since June 2014, as the government has tightened allocation settings and plans to bring in new sectors to breathe new life into the system after power producers transited to the national ETS.