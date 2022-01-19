Australia has adopted three new offset methodologies, including a first approach to generate carbon credits from coastal wetland ecosystems, in a bid to increase supply to a squeezed market.
Australia approves new carbon offset methodologies
Australia has adopted three new offset methodologies, including a first approach to generate carbon credits from coastal wetland ecosystems, in a bid to increase supply to a squeezed market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.