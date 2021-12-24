A British businessman nicknamed Batman has been jailed by German authorities for more than three years after confessing to his part in using the EU carbon market to commit tax fraud valued at €125 million.
Batman behind bars: British businessman jailed for over 3 years after confessing to EU ETS tax fraud
A British businessman nicknamed Batman has been jailed by German authorities for more than three years after confessing to his part in using the EU carbon market to commit tax fraud valued at €125 million.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.