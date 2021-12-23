New Canadian VER investment firm inks African cookstoves deal as part of $100 mln project pipeline

A new Canadian voluntary emissions reduction (VER) investment firm has signed a multi-year agreement to purchase credits from a clean cookstoves project in West Africa, as part of a $100 mln (C$128 mln) offset pipeline it is pursuing in partnership with a global carbon markets consultancy.