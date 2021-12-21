Perspectives, South Pole plan second venture for new carbon credit blueprints

Consultancy Perspectives and integrated carbon services firm South Pole plan to develop methodologies to enable green hydrogen projects to generate carbon credits, their second collaboration aimed at using international carbon markets to help scale large-scale clean energy technologies worldwide.