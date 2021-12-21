Canada is projected to hit its 2025 methane reduction goal from the oil and gas sector, but is looking into various strategies of deepening this abatement in pursuit of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s enhanced 2030 abatement goal, the federal government announced Tuesday.
Canada says on track for methane reduction goal, but more work necessary
Canada is projected to hit its 2025 methane reduction goal from the oil and gas sector, but is looking into various strategies of deepening this abatement in pursuit of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s enhanced 2030 abatement goal, the federal government announced Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.