Canada says on track for methane reduction goal, but more work necessary

Published 21:41 on December 21, 2021

Canada is projected to hit its 2025 methane reduction goal from the oil and gas sector, but is looking into various strategies of deepening this abatement in pursuit of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s enhanced 2030 abatement goal, the federal government announced Tuesday.