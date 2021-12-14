Voluntary offset price rally seen resuming into 2022 -brokers

Published 21:02 on December 14, 2021 / Last updated at 21:02 on December 14, 2021 / Aviation/CORSIA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices could resume their rally into the second half of 2022 as trading houses look to further bolster their portfolios, brokers said in a research note on Tuesday.