Finite Carbon announces Canadian forestry offset programme

Published 21:06 on December 14, 2021 / Last updated at 21:06 on December 14, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

North American carbon offset developer and supplier Finite Carbon on Tuesday launched a new programme to generate credits from improved forest management practices in Canada, offering a private sector alternative to methodologies under development by Ottawa and provincial governments.