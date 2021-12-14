Americas > Finite Carbon announces Canadian forestry offset programme

Finite Carbon announces Canadian forestry offset programme

Published 21:06 on December 14, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:06 on December 14, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

North American carbon offset developer and supplier Finite Carbon on Tuesday launched a new programme to generate credits from improved forest management practices in Canada, offering a private sector alternative to methodologies under development by Ottawa and provincial governments.

