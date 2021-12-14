The Chilean government on Monday recommended at least a $35 CO2 price by the end of the decade as part of its energy transition strategy, though it is uncertain how this weekend’s run-off presidential election between the left and far-right candidates will influence the government’s carbon pricing strategies going forward.
Chile eyes $35 carbon price in 2030 as decisive election looms
