The technology firm that bridges retired VCS credits onto the blockchain has blacklisted two HFC-23 projects to make sure no more of the controversial credits get tokenised as BCTs.
Crypto firm blacklists HFC-23 credits to end on-chain flow
The technology firm that bridges retired VCS credits onto the blockchain has blacklisted two HFC-23 projects to make sure no more of the controversial credits get tokenised as BCTs.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.