Emitters, speculators cut California carbon positions before Q4 auction results

Published 22:25 on November 29, 2021 / Last updated at 22:25 on November 29, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Both regulated entities and financial players shed their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings last week prior to the release of the November WCI auction results, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data published Monday.