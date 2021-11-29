NA Markets: CCAs pare back losses after auction surprise, RGGI levels near $13

November 29, 2021

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices recovered nearly half their losses in recent days after the Q4 WCI auction settled at a massive discount to the secondary market, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) rebounded slightly from their own retracement just before this week’s quarterly sale.