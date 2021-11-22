All Massachusetts GWSA emitters holding more allowances than CO2 obligations -report

The 23 generators regulated under Massachusetts’ Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) programme will have sufficient permits to cover their emissions this year, though prices in the power sector programme have trended up this year, according to a report published Friday.