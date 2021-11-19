Electricity sector CO2 emissions under the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) receded to a three-year low in September as fossil gas power reduced and imports rose, according to data published Friday.
California power emissions fall in September as gas generation wanes
Electricity sector CO2 emissions under the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) receded to a three-year low in September as fossil gas power reduced and imports rose, according to data published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.