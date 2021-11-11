A number of Chinese power plants unexpectedly face a shortage of allowances in the national CO2 trading scheme after neglecting to finalise the verification process for their 2019 emissions, according to market participants.
Chinese emitters forced to chase scarce supply after ignoring CO2 verification requirements
A number of Chinese power plants unexpectedly face a shortage of allowances in the national CO2 trading scheme after neglecting to finalise the verification process for their 2019 emissions, according to market participants.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.