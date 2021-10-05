WCI emitters deposit more allowances in compliance accounts during Q3 as true-up deadline nears

Published 22:52 on October 5, 2021 / Last updated at 22:52 on October 5, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California and Quebec regulated entities continued to move permits into their compliance accounts ahead of the Nov. 1 full surrender deadline for the third trading period of the WCI cap-and-trade programme, data published Tuesday showed.