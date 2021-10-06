Washington state considering reporting-only year for start of LCFS

Washington may choose to eliminate the carbon intensity reduction target during the first year of the state’s low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS), and is considering several scenarios for rearranging the abatement schedule, Department of Ecology (ECY) officials said Wednesday.