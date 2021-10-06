LCFS Market: California prices claw back from multi-year lows
Published 21:46 on October 6, 2021 / Last updated at 21:46 on October 6, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values trended higher over the past week after falling to 3.5-year lows, though traders said the uptick did not signal any fundamental changes in the programme.
