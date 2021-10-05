Voluntary Carbon Market Roundup for Oct. 5, 2021

Published 20:54 on October 5, 2021 / Last updated at 22:31 on October 5, 2021 / Americas, Canada, International, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A one-off summary of voluntary carbon market (VCM) news and developments on Tuesday, including the launch of stock exchange-listed carbon credits, a multi-million investment in South American REDD+ projects, and a long-term forestry credit offtake from a US company catering to small landowners.