California-registered CITSS accounts hit record high during Q3
Published 23:03 on September 30, 2021 / Last updated at 23:03 on September 30, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
The number of California-registered Compliance Instrument Tracking System Service (CITSS) accounts under the linked WCI cap-and-trade programme grew to a record during the third quarter, with new entrants split evenly between general market accounts and covered entities, according to data published by state regulator ARB on Thursday.
The number of California-registered Compliance Instrument Tracking System Service (CITSS) accounts under the linked WCI cap-and-trade programme grew to a record during the third quarter, with new entrants split evenly between general market accounts and covered entities, according to data published by state regulator ARB on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.