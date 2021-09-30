California-registered CITSS accounts hit record high during Q3

The number of California-registered Compliance Instrument Tracking System Service (CITSS) accounts under the linked WCI cap-and-trade programme grew to a record during the third quarter, with new entrants split evenly between general market accounts and covered entities, according to data published by state regulator ARB on Thursday.