NA Markets: RGGI allowance prices crack $11, California carbon notches fresh high

Published 21:29 on September 30, 2021

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices headed north of the $11 mark this week on a wave of compliance buying and speculative interest, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values topped out a new all-time record as traders pointed a possible correlation with EU carbon.