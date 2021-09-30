NA Markets: RGGI allowance prices crack $11, California carbon notches fresh high
Published 21:29 on September 30, 2021 / Last updated at 21:29 on September 30, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices headed north of the $11 mark this week on a wave of compliance buying and speculative interest, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values topped out a new all-time record as traders pointed a possible correlation with EU carbon.
RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices headed north of the $11 mark this week on a wave of compliance buying and speculative interest, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values topped out a new all-time record as traders pointed a possible correlation with EU carbon.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.