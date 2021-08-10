Americas > S&P Global Platts adds four new voluntary carbon credit assessments

S&P Global Platts adds four new voluntary carbon credit assessments

Published 21:29 on August 10, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:40 on August 10, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Commodity price reporting agency S&P Global Platts announced the launch of four new voluntary carbon offset assessments on Tuesday, differentiating some credits between GHG reductions and removals while adding a tech-based category.

Commodity price reporting agency S&P Global Platts announced the launch of four new voluntary carbon offset assessments on Tuesday, differentiating some credits between GHG reductions and removals while adding a tech-based category.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software