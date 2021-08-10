S&P Global Platts adds four new voluntary carbon credit assessments

Commodity price reporting agency S&P Global Platts announced the launch of four new voluntary carbon offset assessments on Tuesday, differentiating some credits between GHG reductions and removals while adding a tech-based category.