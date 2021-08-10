California offset discounts sitting at historic highs as compliance deadline nears
Published 21:34 on August 10, 2021 / Last updated at 22:36 on August 10, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California Carbon Offset (CCO) discounts are remaining close to historic highs despite a flood of speculators in the California Carbon Allowance (CCA) market this year, with participants saying credits are decoupling from permit values due to diverging buying interest.
California Carbon Offset (CCO) discounts are remaining close to historic highs despite a flood of speculators in the California Carbon Allowance (CCA) market this year, with participants saying credits are decoupling from permit values due to diverging buying interest.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.