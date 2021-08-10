California offset discounts sitting at historic highs as compliance deadline nears

Published 21:34 on August 10, 2021 / Last updated at 22:36 on August 10, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Offset (CCO) discounts are remaining close to historic highs despite a flood of speculators in the California Carbon Allowance (CCA) market this year, with participants saying credits are decoupling from permit values due to diverging buying interest.