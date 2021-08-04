Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:39 on August 4, 2021 / Last updated at 12:39 on August 4, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs rose to their highest in three weeks early on Wednesday, testing key technical resistance levels after a strong auction result, as energy markets erased the previous day's losses.
