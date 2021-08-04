Eastern European nations accelerate coal plant closure plans amid soaring costs, EU aid
Published 17:30 on August 4, 2021 / Last updated at 17:31 on August 4, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
An increasing number of Eastern EU nations are accelerating their plans to shut down coal-fired power plants, amid rising costs of burning the fuel and financial support to recover from the coronavirus crisis.
An increasing number of Eastern EU nations are accelerating their plans to shut down coal-fired power plants, amid rising costs of burning the fuel and financial support to recover from the coronavirus crisis.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.