Mitsubishi takes stake in Australian offset developer

Published 04:43 on July 29, 2021  /  Last updated at 07:41 on July 29, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Japan, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp. has taken a 40% stake in an Australian developer of nature-based carbon credits, it announced Thursday, further extending the conglomerate's growing involvement in voluntary emissions markets.

