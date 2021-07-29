UPDATE- Global voluntary carbon market initiative seeks to define credible buying strategies
Published 08:01 on July 29, 2021 / Last updated at 10:38 on July 29, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments
A new global cross-stakeholder initiative aims to agree on how companies should use carbon credits and ensure the voluntary carbon market contributes to Paris Agreement goals.
(Updates throughout with details on the consultation proposal)
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.