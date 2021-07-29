UPDATE- Global voluntary carbon market initiative seeks to define credible buying strategies

A new global cross-stakeholder initiative aims to agree on how companies should use carbon credits and ensure the voluntary carbon market contributes to Paris Agreement goals.