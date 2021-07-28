Chinese provinces to pilot CO2 assessment in new project approvals
Published 08:32 on July 28, 2021 / Last updated at 09:24 on July 28, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
Seven Chinese provinces will pilot a system that requires governments to take CO2 emissions into account when approving new projects in energy-intensive industries, most of which are on the list to be brought into the national emissions trading scheme.
