Bavardage > Octogenarian Oxford grad returned to jail for not repaying profits from forest carbon investment fraud

Octogenarian Oxford grad returned to jail for not repaying profits from forest carbon investment fraud

Published 22:59 on July 27, 2021  /  Last updated at 01:22 on July 28, 2021  /  Bavardage, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

An octogenarian Oxford alumnus has been handed a longer prison sentence for not complying with a confiscation order to repay ill-gotten gains from an investment fraud related to the reforestation carbon market.

An octogenarian Oxford alumnus has been handed a longer prison sentence for not complying with a confiscation order to repay ill-gotten gains from an investment fraud related to the reforestation carbon market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software