China’s MEE clamps down on provincial failures regarding coal consumption
Published 13:50 on July 20, 2021 / Last updated at 13:50 on July 20, 2021 / China, China's National ETS / No Comments
China’s environment ministry on Tuesday reprimanded the Shanxi provincial government for failing to control coal consumption and not dealing with regulation breaches by corporations.
China’s environment ministry on Tuesday reprimanded the Shanxi provincial government for failing to control coal consumption and not dealing with regulation breaches by corporations.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.