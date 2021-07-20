China > China’s MEE clamps down on provincial failures regarding coal consumption

China’s MEE clamps down on provincial failures regarding coal consumption

Published 13:50 on July 20, 2021  /  Last updated at 13:50 on July 20, 2021  /  China, China's National ETS  /  No Comments

China’s environment ministry on Tuesday reprimanded the Shanxi provincial government for failing to control coal consumption and not dealing with regulation breaches by corporations.

China’s environment ministry on Tuesday reprimanded the Shanxi provincial government for failing to control coal consumption and not dealing with regulation breaches by corporations.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software