RFS Market: RIN prices crash on report of possible refiner compliance relief

Published 14:47 on June 11, 2021 / Last updated at 14:47 on June 11, 2021

US biofuel credits (RINs) careened as much as 15% on Friday morning after a news outlet reported that President Joe Biden’s administration is considering relief for Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) obligated parties to alleviate continued record prices under the programme.