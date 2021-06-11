RFS Market: RIN prices crash on report of possible refiner compliance relief
Published 14:47 on June 11, 2021 / Last updated at 14:47 on June 11, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
US biofuel credits (RINs) careened as much as 15% on Friday morning after a news outlet reported that President Joe Biden’s administration is considering relief for Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) obligated parties to alleviate continued record prices under the programme.
