NA Market: CCAs extend spring bull run with more speculative buying, as RGGI prices gain after auction

Published 22:46 on June 10, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:46 on June 10, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices continued their months-long bullish trend on the secondary market amid further financial inflows, as RGGI Allowance (RGA) values also rose throughout the week after the Q2 auction settled close to the $8.00 mark.

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices continued their months-long bullish trend on the secondary market amid further financial inflows, as RGGI Allowance (RGA) values also rose throughout the week after the Q2 auction settled close to the $8.00 mark.

