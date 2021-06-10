NA Market: CCAs extend spring bull run with more speculative buying, as RGGI prices gain after auction
Published 22:46 on June 10, 2021 / Last updated at 22:46 on June 10, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices continued their months-long bullish trend on the secondary market amid further financial inflows, as RGGI Allowance (RGA) values also rose throughout the week after the Q2 auction settled close to the $8.00 mark.
