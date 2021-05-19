EMEA > UPDATE – European markets: EUAs, UKAs tumble as market absorbs first British ETS auction

UPDATE – European markets: EUAs, UKAs tumble as market absorbs first British ETS auction

Published 14:26 on May 19, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:12 on May 19, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs tumbled by as much as 8.4% on Wednesday, extending the previous session's 7% plunge, while UKA futures also fell during their first trading day as Europe's carbon markets remained wary over increased supply and speculative profit-taking.

EUAs tumbled by as much as 8.4% on Wednesday, extending the previous session’s 7% plunge, while UKA futures also fell during their first trading day as Europe’s carbon markets remained wary over increased supply and speculative profit-taking.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software