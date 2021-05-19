UPDATE – European markets: EUAs, UKAs tumble as market absorbs first British ETS auction

Published 14:26 on May 19, 2021 / Last updated at 17:12 on May 19, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs tumbled by as much as 8.4% on Wednesday, extending the previous session's 7% plunge, while UKA futures also fell during their first trading day as Europe's carbon markets remained wary over increased supply and speculative profit-taking.